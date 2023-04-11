Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadets tour Luke AFB [Image 3 of 8]

    University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadets tour Luke AFB

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Dylan Rivera-Vasquez and other University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadets, dodge water from a firetruck hose at the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, April 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Over 100 cadets from the university toured Luke AFB and learned about mission capabilities and career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 02:30
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Luke Air Force Base
    Military
    ROTC
    AETC

