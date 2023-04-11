U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Young, facilities and cryogenics noncommissioned officer in charge, performs a demonstration involving liquid-nitrogen for University of Puerto Rico ROTC cadets, April 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The cadets toured several units across the installation to explore different career fields and experience life as an active-duty officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 02:30 Photo ID: 7745304 VIRIN: 230414-F-KJ279-1616 Resolution: 7786x5083 Size: 2.66 MB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, University of Puerto Rico cadets tour Luke AFB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.