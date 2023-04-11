The Enlisted Family: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility

The Alaska National Guard’s Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Julie Small congratulates the incoming Command Sergeant Major for the 38th Troop Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Baker during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 16, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

