Col. Aaron Kelsey, the brigade commander of the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command, passes the organizational colors to the incoming command sergeant major for the 38th TC, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Baker, signifying the transfer of responsibility from the outgoing command sergeant major Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 16, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 22:16 Photo ID: 7742884 VIRIN: 230416-Z-SR689-0003 Resolution: 5787x3858 Size: 6.08 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing the Colors: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.