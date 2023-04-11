Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Passing the Colors: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility [Image 3 of 7]

    Passing the Colors: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Aaron Kelsey, the brigade commander of the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command, passes the organizational colors to the incoming command sergeant major for the 38th TC, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Baker, signifying the transfer of responsibility from the outgoing command sergeant major Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 16, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 22:16
    Photo ID: 7742884
    VIRIN: 230416-Z-SR689-0003
    Resolution: 5787x3858
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing the Colors: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incoming Colors: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility
    A Prayer For The Future: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility
    Passing the Colors: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility
    Meritorious Service: 38th Troop Command Change Of Respsonibility
    A Token Of Appreciation: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility
    Pin Of Merit: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility
    The Enlisted Family: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Color
    award
    Change of Respsonsibility
    s command sergeant major

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT