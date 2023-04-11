Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers carry the national, state and organizational colors onto the drill hall floor at the Alaska National Guard Armory during a change of responsibility ceremony for the 38th Troop Command on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 16, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 22:16 Photo ID: 7742882 VIRIN: 230416-Z-SR689-0001 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 7.83 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incoming Colors: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.