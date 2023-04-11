A Token Of Appreciation: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility

Soldiers with the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command gift their outgoing command sergeant major Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar with a token of the brigade’s appreciation for his dedication and service to the brigades’s units during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 16, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

