Col. Aaron Kelsey, the brigade commander of the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command, awards Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 38th TC with the Army’s Meritorious Service Medal for his accomplishments while serving in his designated position during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 16, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 22:16 Photo ID: 7742889 VIRIN: 230416-Z-SR689-0004 Resolution: 5771x3847 Size: 5.79 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pin Of Merit: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.