    A Prayer For The Future: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility [Image 2 of 7]

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    From the left, Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar, outgoing command sergeant major for the Alaska Army National Guard’s 38th Troop Command, Col. Aaron Kelsey, the brigade commander of the 38th TC, and incoming command sergeant major of the 38th TC, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Baker bow their heads during the benediction during a change of responsibility ceremony for the 38th TC on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 16, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (Alaska National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 22:16
    Photo ID: 7742883
    VIRIN: 230416-Z-SR689-0002
    Resolution: 4576x3051
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: AK, US
    This work, A Prayer For The Future: 38th Troop Command Change Of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

