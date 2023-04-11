Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program

VICENZA, Italy – Ivano Trevisanutto, Training Support Center Italy Chief, 7th Army Training Command, addresses Italian workforce members during their visit to the indoor firing range on Caserma Del Din March 23, 2023, as part of the activities performed during the AMICI Program. AMICI, or “friends” in Italian, stands for American Military Italian Civilian Integration, and was created in 2017 for the Italian workforce within Vicenza and Darby posts.

