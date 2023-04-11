VICENZA, Italy – Ivano Trevisanutto, Training Support Center Italy Chief, 7th Army Training Command, addresses Italian workforce members during their visit to the indoor firing range on Caserma Del Din March 23, 2023, as part of the activities performed during the AMICI Program. AMICI, or “friends” in Italian, stands for American Military Italian Civilian Integration, and was created in 2017 for the Italian workforce within Vicenza and Darby posts.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 08:25
|Photo ID:
|7741901
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-LU220-139
|Resolution:
|2271x1500
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT