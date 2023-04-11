VICENZA, Italy – AMICI participants pose for a picture in front of the Hall of Heroes on Caserma Ederle March 23, 2023, while holding their certificates after completing the program. AMICI, or “friends” in Italian, stands for American Military Italian Civilian Integration, and was created in 2017 for the Italian workforce within Vicenza and Darby posts. Throughout the eight-month program, participants had the opportunity to get out of their comfort zone and gained insights on the daily routines of Soldiers and paratroopers as they train and work.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 08:25 Photo ID: 7741898 VIRIN: 230323-A-LU220-850 Resolution: 2260x1500 Size: 2.25 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.