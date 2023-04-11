Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy – Ivano Trevisanutto, Training Support Center Italy Chief, 7th Army...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy – Ivano Trevisanutto, Training Support Center Italy Chief, 7th Army Training Command, presents certificates to Italian employees after their completion of the AMICI Program March 23, 2023. AMICI, or “friends” in Italian, stands for American Military Italian Civilian Integration, and was created in 2017 for the Italian workforce within Vicenza and Darby posts. Throughout several months, participants had the chance to experience a “Day in the Life of a Soldier” to help them gain a better understanding of the U.S. Army mission in Italy. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy - After eight months, 12 Italian professionals across the Vicenza military community completed AMICI, an enrichment program open to employees from diverse organizations. AMICI, or “friends” in Italian, stands for American Military Italian Civilian Integration, and was created in 2017 for the Italian workforce within Vicenza and Darby posts.



Throughout several meetings and activities, participants had the chance to experience a “Day in the Life of a Soldier” to help them gain a better understanding of the U.S. Army mission in Italy.



Each supporting unit provided a briefing that would explain its capabilities and services, explained AMICI Program Manager Jay Pasion who also said how this program gives Italian professionals a broader view on why they are important to the garrison.



One AMICI participant, Mattia Berno, works at the Property Office, supporting household goods and shipments.



“On a working level it has been very useful not only to see what Soldiers do on their daily basis, but also empathetically, towards people who are far from home, live many years of their life away from home, family, and have a dangerous job.”



The participants experienced some challenging activities, but also met new friends, like the AMICI name implies, and for Berno the bond made during this period was really important.



“I have created friendships, both with my Italian comrades and with many Soldiers,” he said.

Now, when he sees them, maybe while working out at the gym, he has a different perspective.



“I know what they do, I know their names, and I know what their job is. Before, they were just other people, strangers, now they have become some of my friends too. Coming to work doesn't feel like a job to me, it feels like a second home,” Berno added.



The last event before participants received their certificate of completion took place at the indoor firing range on Caserma Del Din March 23, 2023.



“To me, the most challenging activity was perhaps today, when we saw and picked up weapons within the simulations,” said Samantha Sommaggio, secretary for the Vicenza American School on post.

“Finding yourself in the simulation of a real situation makes you think of how Soldiers may face certain unsafe scenarios where it must be really stressful, and emotion plays a big role,” she said.



The whole program was a unique and unrepeatable experience for Sommaggio.



“I think all employees, or as many as possible, should try it. This experience makes you appreciate the workplace more,” she said.



