Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program

VICENZA, Italy – Ivano Trevisanutto, Training Support Center Italy Chief, 7th Army Training Command, presents certificates to Italian employees after their completion of the AMICI Program March 23, 2023. AMICI, or “friends” in Italian, stands for American Military Italian Civilian Integration, and was created in 2017 for the Italian workforce within Vicenza and Darby posts. Throughout several months, participants had the chance to experience a “Day in the Life of a Soldier” to help them gain a better understanding of the U.S. Army mission in Italy.

