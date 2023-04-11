Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program [Image 5 of 5]

    Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program

    ITALY

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – Ivano Trevisanutto, Training Support Center Italy Chief, 7th Army Training Command, presents certificates to Italian employees after their completion of the AMICI Program March 23, 2023. AMICI, or “friends” in Italian, stands for American Military Italian Civilian Integration, and was created in 2017 for the Italian workforce within Vicenza and Darby posts. Throughout several months, participants had the chance to experience a “Day in the Life of a Soldier” to help them gain a better understanding of the U.S. Army mission in Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 7741902
    VIRIN: 230323-A-LU220-256
    Resolution: 2230x1500
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program
    Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program
    Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program
    Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program
    Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Italian employees complete workforce enrichment program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    Del Din
    7th ATC
    VMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Training Support Center Italy
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force
    AMICI Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT