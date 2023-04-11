U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Larry Miller, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight range operations section chief, instructs EOD members on M4 carbine assault rifle techniques on a firing range at Camp Navajo, Arizona, April 10, 2023. Members assigned to the EOD flight participated in exercise Furious Alpaca; a three-day exercise with the strategic objective of conducting operations in degraded environments alongside foreign forces against a near peer threat. The EOD flight trained with small combat arms and practiced skills required to engage enemies as a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 18:08
|Photo ID:
|7741184
|VIRIN:
|230410-F-AL900-2236
|Resolution:
|5755x3829
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1 [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
