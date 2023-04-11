Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Larry Miller, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight range operations section chief, instructs EOD members on M4 carbine assault rifle techniques on a firing range at Camp Navajo, Arizona, April 10, 2023. Members assigned to the EOD flight participated in exercise Furious Alpaca; a three-day exercise with the strategic objective of conducting operations in degraded environments alongside foreign forces against a near peer threat. The EOD flight trained with small combat arms and practiced skills required to engage enemies as a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

