U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Elroy, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight technician, fires an M4 carbine assault rifle on a firing range at Camp Navajo, Arizona, April 10, 2023. Members assigned to the EOD flight participated in exercise Furious Alpaca; a three-day exercise with the strategic objective of conducting operations in degraded environments alongside foreign forces against a near peer threat. The first day consisted of advanced small arms training on both the M4 carbine assault rifle and M18 pistol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 18:08 Photo ID: 7741179 VIRIN: 230410-F-AL900-1575 Resolution: 5464x3415 Size: 7.88 MB Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1 [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.