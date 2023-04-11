Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Jorgensen, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight technician, demonstrates firing techniques with an M18 pistol on a firing range at Camp Navajo, Arizona, April 10, 2023. Members assigned to the EOD flight participated in exercise Furious Alpaca; a three-day exercise with the strategic objective of conducting operations in degraded environments alongside foreign forces against a near peer threat. The first day consisted of advanced small arms training on both the M4 carbine assault rifle and M18 pistol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023