    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1 [Image 7 of 20]

    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1

    CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A tactical vest leans against a locker in a barracks bay at Camp Navajo, Arizona, April 10, 2023. Members assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight participated in exercise Furious Alpaca; a three-day exercise with the strategic objective of conducting operations in degraded environments alongside foreign forces against a near peer threat. EOD is equipped with a variety of gear meant to protect against numerous threats and assist in accomplishing their mission safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 18:08
    Photo ID: 7741178
    VIRIN: 230410-F-AL900-1130
    Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US 
    This work, Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1 [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M4
    UXO
    EOD
    Weapons
    Training
    M18

