Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1

A tactical vest leans against a locker in a barracks bay at Camp Navajo, Arizona, April 10, 2023. Members assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight participated in exercise Furious Alpaca; a three-day exercise with the strategic objective of conducting operations in degraded environments alongside foreign forces against a near peer threat. EOD is equipped with a variety of gear meant to protect against numerous threats and assist in accomplishing their mission safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

