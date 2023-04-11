Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Brianna Mclain, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight technician, loads ammunition into an M4 carbine assault rifle magazine alongside other EOD members on a firing range at Camp Navajo, Arizona, April 10, 2023. Members assigned to the EOD flight participated in exercise Furious Alpaca; a three-day exercise with the strategic objective of conducting operations in degraded environments alongside foreign forces against a near peer threat. While at Camp Navajo, the EOD flight practiced numerous skillsets, including small combat arms training, land navigation, and unexploded ordnance identification and disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

