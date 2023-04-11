Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1 [Image 12 of 20]

    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1

    CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nestor Guevara-Penella, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight technician, prepares equipment on a firing range at Camp Navajo, Arizona, April 10, 2023. Members assigned to the EOD flight participated in exercise Furious Alpaca; a three-day exercise with the strategic objective of conducting operations in degraded environments alongside foreign forces against a near peer threat. While at Camp Navajo, the EOD flight practiced numerous skillsets, including small combat arms training, land navigation, and unexploded ordnance identification and disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 18:08
    Photo ID: 7741183
    VIRIN: 230410-F-AL900-2197
    Resolution: 5764x3835
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1 [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1
    Luke EOD trains at Camp Navajo: Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M4
    UXO
    EOD
    Weapons
    Training
    M18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT