Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Freedom [Image 13 of 14]

    Faces of Freedom

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.1681

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dameron Carter, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.1681
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 19:33
    Photo ID: 7739181
    VIRIN: 230412-F-CC148-1299
    Resolution: 5922x3701
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Freedom [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom
    Faces of Freedom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airpower
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Aim High
    portrait photography

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT