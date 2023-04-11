Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. The 6th ARW is responsible for carrying out 24/7 global aerial refueling, delivering hope and projecting lethality anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.1681 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 19:33 Photo ID: 7739173 VIRIN: 230412-F-CC148-1490 Resolution: 5904x3690 Size: 6.83 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Freedom [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.