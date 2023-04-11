U.S. Air Force Capt. Katherine Barger, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, poses for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. The 50th ARS was established in Tampa Bay during World War II and is one of the most decorated flying units in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.1681 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 19:33 Photo ID: 7739172 VIRIN: 230412-F-CC148-1321 Resolution: 5602x3501 Size: 4.8 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Freedom [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.