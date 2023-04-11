Faces of Freedom

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dameron Carter, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. Crew chiefs ensure that the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so that pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

Date Posted: 04.13.2023
Location: TAMPA, FL, US