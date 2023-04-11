Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. The 6th ARW is responsible for carrying out 24/7 global aerial refueling, delivering hope and projecting lethality anytime and anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.1681
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 19:33
|Photo ID:
|7739163
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-CC148-1383
|Resolution:
|5470x3419
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Freedom [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS
