Faces of Freedom

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Diego, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, poses for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2023. Boom operators are responsible for refueling other aircraft midflight which enables them to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

