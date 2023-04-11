U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Russell Osborne, 81st Operations Support Flight senior watch supervisor, briefs Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, on the air traffic control tower's mission and capabilities during the Wing Staff Agencies Immersion Tour inside at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 11, 2023. The 81st OSF monitors and directs the aircraft on the flightline and local airspace, ensuring the fluidity of the air traffic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kemberly Groue)

This work, 81st TRW commander visits Wing Staff Agencies [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.