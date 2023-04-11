U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, visits the Triangle Chapel during the Wing Staff Agencies Immersion Tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 11, 2023. The Keesler Chapel provides a wide variety of programs for all age groups, including worship services, Bible studies, counseling, marriage enrichment, family and personal development activities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.1681 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 16:39 Photo ID: 7736879 VIRIN: 230411-F-BD983-1034 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.59 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRW commander visits Wing Staff Agencies [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.