81st TRW commander visits Wing Staff Agencies

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas Juliano, 81st Operations Support Flight commander, briefs Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, on the 81st OSF's mission and capabilities during the Wing Staff Agencies Immersion Tour inside the base operations building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 11, 2023. The 81st OSF monitors and directs the aircraft on the flightline and local airspace, ensuring the fluidity of the air traffic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kemberly Groue)

