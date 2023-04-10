Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st TRW commander visits Wing Staff Agencies [Image 3 of 6]

    81st TRW commander visits Wing Staff Agencies

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, tours the 81st Operations Support Flight air traffic control tower during the Wing Staff Agencies Immersion Tour on the flightline at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 11, 2023. The 81st OSF monitors and directs the aircraft on the flightline and local airspace, ensuring the fluidity of the air traffic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 16:39
    This work, 81st TRW commander visits Wing Staff Agencies [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    81st Training Wing commander
    Col. Billy Pope Immersion Tour

