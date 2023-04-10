Leadership from the 81st Training Wing visit the Triangle Chapel during the Wing Staff Agencies Immersion Tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 11, 2023. The Keesler Chapel provides a wide variety of programs for all age groups, including worship services, Bible studies, counseling, marriage enrichment, family and personal development activities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.1681
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 16:39
|Photo ID:
|7736877
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-BD983-1041
|Resolution:
|4961x3365
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st TRW commander visits Wing Staff Agencies [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
