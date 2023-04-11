U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, visits the 81st Operations Support Flight during the Wing Staff Agencies Immersion Tour inside the base operations building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 11, 2023. The 81st OSF monitors and directs the aircraft on the flightline and local airspace, ensuring the fluidity of the air traffic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kemberly Groue)

Date Taken: 07.08.1681 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 Photo ID: 7736875 This work, 81st TRW commander visits Wing Staff Agencies [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.