UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field

TSgt Brandon Radlick, 154th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal craftsman, leads a conversation about x-ray equipment during the University of Hawaii Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 175 tour of Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar 31, 2023. Radlick let cadets examine x-rays of various bombs and unexploded ordinances and explained in what situations the equipment is utilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

