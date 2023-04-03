TSgt Brandon Radlick, 154th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal craftsman, leads a conversation about x-ray equipment during the University of Hawaii Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 175 tour of Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar 31, 2023. Radlick let cadets examine x-rays of various bombs and unexploded ordinances and explained in what situations the equipment is utilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 22:26
|Photo ID:
|7726980
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-KU549-1011
|Resolution:
|7393x5281
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT