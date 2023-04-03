Members of the University of Hawaii Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 175 listen to a brief on the Explosive Ordnance Disposal career field during their tour of Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar 31, 2023. The ROTC program gives college students the opportunity to pursue a commission in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 22:25
|Photo ID:
|7726977
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-KU549-1006
|Resolution:
|6010x4293
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
