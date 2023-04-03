MSgt Steven Dauck, 154th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight chief (left), and MSgt Dustin Frey, 154th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, help a cadet from the University of Hawaii Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 175 into an EOD bomb suit during a tour of Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar 31, 2023. Cadets were able to ask questions about the EOD career field and try out some of the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 22:25 Photo ID: 7726979 VIRIN: 230331-F-KU549-1009 Resolution: 6934x4953 Size: 1.57 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.