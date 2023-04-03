MSgt Steven Dauck, 154th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight chief (left), and MSgt Dustin Frey, 154th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, help a cadet from the University of Hawaii Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 175 into an EOD bomb suit during a tour of Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar 31, 2023. Cadets were able to ask questions about the EOD career field and try out some of the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 22:25
|Photo ID:
|7726979
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-KU549-1009
|Resolution:
|6934x4953
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
