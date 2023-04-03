UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field

MSgt Dustin Frey, 154th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, places the helmet of an EOD bomb suit onto a University of Hawaii Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 175 cadet during a tour of Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar 31, 2023. After correctly answering questions regarding how the bomb suit protects the member wearing it, the cadet was able to try on the equipment and attempt to perform basic movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US