UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field

University of Hawaii Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 175 cadets receive an Air Traffic Control brief during their tour of Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar 31, 2023. Cadets were given the opportunity to learn about the responsibilities in the ATC tower and enjoy the view of JBPHH on the cab’s catwalk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

