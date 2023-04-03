Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field [Image 2 of 7]

    UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    University of Hawaii Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 175 cadets receive an Air Traffic Control brief during their tour of Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar 31, 2023. Cadets were given the opportunity to learn about the responsibilities in the ATC tower and enjoy the view of JBPHH on the cab’s catwalk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    University of Hawaii
    Air Traffic Control
    EOD
    AFROTC

