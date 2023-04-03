Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field [Image 1 of 7]

    UH AFROTC Det. 175 Visits Hickam Field

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    University of Hawaii Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 175 cadets pose for a photo during their tour of Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar 31, 2023. Cadets ranging from freshmen to seniors visited the Air Traffic Control tower and then visited the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 22:25
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    University of Hawaii
    Air Traffic Control
    EOD
    AFROTC

