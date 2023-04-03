U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Adam Baj, an instructor with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), pulls a prototype sled during the Winter Mountain Leaders Course (WMLC) at MCMWTC, Bridgeport, California, Mar. 30, 2023. The WMLC trains service members from across the Marine Corps to survive in cold weather and mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan M. Forrest.)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 21:17
|Photo ID:
|7724596
|VIRIN:
|230330-M-PG366-1068
|Resolution:
|3834x2556
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Leaders Course trains Marines to survive in austere mountainous environments [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jonathan Forrest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
