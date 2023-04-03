U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Adam Baj, an instructor with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), pulls a prototype sled during the Winter Mountain Leaders Course (WMLC) at MCMWTC, Bridgeport, California, Mar. 30, 2023. The WMLC trains service members from across the Marine Corps to survive in cold weather and mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan M. Forrest.)

Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 Mountain Leaders Course trains Marines to survive in austere mountainous environments