Mountain Leaders Course trains Marines to survive in austere mountainous environments

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Colby Poe, rifleman, with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division fires an M16A4 rifle at stationary targets during the Winter Mountain Leaders Course (WMLC) at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), Bridgeport, California, Mar. 30, 2023. The WMLC trains service members from across the Marine Corps to survive in cold weather and mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan M. Forrest.)

