Mountain Leaders Course trains Marines to survive in austere mountainous environments

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Joshua Toohey, platoon commander, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, briefs Marines prior to a night ambush during the Winter Mountain Leaders Course (WMLC) at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), Bridgeport, California, Mar. 30, 2023. The WMLC trains service members from across the Marine Corps to survive in cold weather and mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan M. Forrest.)

