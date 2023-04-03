Mountain Leaders Course trains Marines to survive in austere mountainous environments

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jonathon Campos, bottom left, instructor, Winter Mountain Leaders Course (WMLC), Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC) demonstrates how to fire a rifle from the prone position while wearing skis during the WMLC at MCMWTC, Bridgeport, California, Mar. 30, 2023. The WMLC trains service members from across the Marine Corps to survive in cold weather and mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan M. Forrest.)

