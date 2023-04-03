Marines with the Winter Mountain Leaders Course (WMLC) zero in their rifles during a live-fire range at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), Bridgeport, California, Mar. 30, 2023. The WMLC trains service members from across the Marine Corps to survive in cold weather and mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan M. Forrest.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 21:17 Photo ID: 7724601 VIRIN: 230330-M-PG366-1161 Resolution: 5287x3525 Size: 9.86 MB Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mountain Leaders Course trains Marines to survive in austere mountainous environments [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jonathan Forrest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.