    Mountain Leaders Course trains Marines to survive in austere mountainous environments [Image 9 of 12]

    Mountain Leaders Course trains Marines to survive in austere mountainous environments

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Forrest 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Marines with the Winter Mountain Leaders Course (WMLC) zero in their rifles during a live-fire range at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC), Bridgeport, California, Mar. 30, 2023. The WMLC trains service members from across the Marine Corps to survive in cold weather and mountainous terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan M. Forrest.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 21:17
    Photo ID: 7724601
    VIRIN: 230330-M-PG366-1161
    Resolution: 5287x3525
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    USMC
    Cold Weather
    Training
    MWTC
    Mountain Leaders Course
    usmcnews

