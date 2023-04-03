Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Cmdr. Fernando Estrella 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    230403-N-NU642-0156 AEGIAN SEA (March 03, 2023) Senator Rick Scott visits the helo control tower while visiting the Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) flagship, USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cdr. Fernando Estrella).

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    SNMG2 NATO JAMES E WILLIAMS DDG95

