230403-N-DH616-1034 AEGIAN SEA (March 03, 2023) Senator Rick Scott visits Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) flagship, USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).
