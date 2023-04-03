Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Cmdr. Fernando Estrella 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    230403-N-NU642-0040 AEGIAN SEA (March 03, 2023) Senator Rick Scott speaks with Sailors while visiting the Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) flagship, USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cdr. Fernando Estrella).

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    NATO SNMG2 JAMES E WILLIAMS DDG95

