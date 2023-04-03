230403-N-DH616-1035 AEGIAN SEA (March 03, 2023) Senator Rick Scott speaks with the Sailors of the Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) flagship, USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) on the forecastle. SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

