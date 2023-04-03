230403-N-NU642-0122 AEGIAN SEA (March 03, 2023) Senator Rick Scott engages with Sailors while on board the Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) flagship, USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cdr. Fernando Estrella).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 04:46 Photo ID: 7723168 VIRIN: 230403-N-NU642-0122 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 3.05 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230403-N-NU642-0122 [Image 11 of 11], by CDR Fernando Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.