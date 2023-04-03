230403-N-NU642-0120 AEGIAN SEA (March 03, 2023) Senator Rick Scott speaks with a sailor while visiting Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) flagship, USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cdr. Fernando Estrella).
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 04:46
|Photo ID:
|7723167
|VIRIN:
|230403-N-NU642-0120
|Resolution:
|1392x2088
|Size:
|612.16 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230403-N-NU642-0120 [Image 11 of 11], by CDR Fernando Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT