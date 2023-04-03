Airmen Richard Devine in uniform during the summer of 1959 at Loring Air Force Base in Maine. Devine was stationed at Loring during his entire enlistment until 1963. Photo submitted
|Date Taken:
|03.06.1680
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7722316
|VIRIN:
|230330-Z-KZ880-104
|Resolution:
|3660x5086
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Hometown:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Devine 1959 [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force veteran reunited with old friend after 60 years
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT