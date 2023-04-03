Veteran KC-135 Crew Chief back in the cockpit

U.S. Air Force Veteran, Richard Devine of Omaha Neb. in the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, tail 58-0057 that is assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on March 30, 2023. Devine was one of the original crew chiefs of 58-0057 when the aircraft first entered service in the late 1950’s. Devine served during the late 1950’s and early 1960’s and was stationed at Loring Air Force Base as part of the 42nd Air Refueling Squadron. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
Air Force veteran reunited with old friend after 60 years
