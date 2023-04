Devine tours KC-135 58-0057

U.S. Air Force Veteran Richard Devine of Omaha Neb. tours a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, tail 58-0057 with Master Sgt. Jamie Bethune that is now assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on March 30, 2023. Devine was one of the original crew chiefs of 58-0057 when the aircraft first entered service in the late 1950’s. Devine served until the early 1960’s and was stationed at Loring Air Force Base near Caribou Maine as part of the 42nd Air Refueling Squadron. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

